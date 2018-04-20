6 Couples Hitting Up Coachella 2018 & Looking Fly: Kylie & Travis, Beyonce & JAY-Z & More

Love is in the air at Coachella! Loads of celeb couples are hitting up the festival including Kylie Jenner and her BF Travis Scott! Check out more right here!

Let’s face it, nothing brings people together like an epic music festival! The art, the fashion, and of course the music, conjures an atmosphere where people can’t help but fall in love! So it’s not surprise that some of Hollywood’s hottest couples are heading to Coachella together this year to get in on the fun! Among them is this year’s headliner Beyonce, 36, and her hubby JAY-Z, 48, who joined her on stage for a track or 2! But stars don’t need to be performing to enjoy everything this world-famous gathering has to offer!

Among the attendees this year was Ansel Elgort, 24, and his GF Violetta Komyshan, 22, who flaunted their PDA for fans, per usual! And it wouldn’t be a SoCal music festival without an appearance from the Kardashian/Jenner clan! New mama Kylie Jenner, 20, brought her fella Travis Scott, 25, to partake in the revelry. Also on hand was Ky’s sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her younger man Younes Bendjima, 24! In fact, Kourt was even spied enjoying the music while on her BF’s shoulders! So fun!

Rapper Mod Sun, 31, and his better half Bella Thorne, 20, brought their wild and eclectic fashion sense to the proceedings as well. The slender movie star rocked a sheer dress over a white lingerie ensemble. She finished off the look with a black cap and over-sized red shades. Simply amazing! As for the rapper, he hit the festival in sequin-covered shirt, blue shorts and pink socks up to his knees, because why not! With the second weekend gearing up, prepare to see loads more cute celeb couples checking out the music in Indio!