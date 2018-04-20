Four years after she epically failed to twerk on Ellen Degeneres’ show, Elisabeth Moss returned to prove she DOES have moves. Watch here!

Contrary to previous belief, Elisabeth Moss does, in fact, know what twerking is! The actress appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 to promote her show Mad Men, and played a fun game of Heads Up! with the host. However, in the charades-style game, she failed to correctly demonstrate the act of “twerking.” Instead, Elisabeth put together a series of odd dance moves, and Ellen couldn’t even come close to guessing what she was trying to do. So, when Elisabeth appeared on the show again April 20, she was given a chance to redeem herself.

“I think I misunderstood what twerking was, which is so embarrassing,” she explained in the new episode. “I got made so much fun of by my friends for that — for not knowing what twerking was.” She assured Ellen that now she does know what the dance move is, and of course Ellen dared her to “prove it.” Although visibly nervous and a bit embarrassed, Elisabeth got up and quickly showed off her booty-popping moves. She may not be the best twerker in town, but she definitely has enough moves for a successful game of Heads Up now!

This time, Elisabeth was on Ellen’s show to discuss the upcoming season of her new hit show, The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she’s already won an Emmy and Golden Globe. In fact, after winning the Globe earlier this year, she had a bit of trouble getting through TSA at the airport with the trophy. “Normally, if you go through TSA you’re super annoyed if they stop you to look through your bag,” she laughed. “You’re like UGH. This time I was like…sure, no problem!”

Season two of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on April 25. It is offered exclusively on Hulu.