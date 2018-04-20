‘Descendants 3’: This Trio Of Fan Faves Are Returning For The Sequel

‘Descendants 3’ fans, get excited. Disney Channel has just announced that three of your favorite cast members from the previous two movies are coming back for the trequel! Get the scoop now.

The story isn’t over! Thomas Doherty (Harry), Dylan Playfair (Gil), and Sarah Jeffery (Audrey) will all be returning for Descendants 3, which will premiere in 2019. Thomas and Dylan made their first appearance in Descendants 2 and stole our hearts as Uma’s pirate gang sidekicks. Audrey, the daughter of Sleeping Beauty’s Aurora, was Ben’s girlfriend before Mal came to Auradon. With Ben and Mal together now, we wonder how Audrey’s going to feel about that! Plus, where has she been?!

The trio will join Dove Cameron as Mal, Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as King Ben, and China Anne McClain as Uma. Executive producer Wendy Japhet is returning and Jamal Sims will be the choreographer alongside the legendary Kenny Ortega. Kenny is back again as director of the newest Descendants movie.

The Disney Channel Original Movie is set to begin production in May 2018 for a 2019 premiere. Most of the major plot details are being kept under wraps, but we do know that Mal’s dad will be making his grand entrance. The cast has been prepping for production for the past few weeks. Dove recently posted a photo of a new purple wig on her Instagram Story. Is Mal getting a new look in the third movie?! Stay tuned for more Descendants 3 news as it comes in! Keep chillin’ like a villain, you guys.

Descendants and Descendants 2 wee both the #1 cable movie for the respective years among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14. They both rank among Disney Channel’s Top 10 original movies of all time. Descendants 2 premiered two years after “Descendants” and was the highest-rated telecast across all cable television among Kids 6-11 since the first movie.