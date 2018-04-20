Channing Tatum ‘Definitely Misses’ Jenna Dewan After Split — Will They Get Back Together?

It was the split that crushed millions of fans. But could it be that Channing Tatum is having second thoughts about splitting up with Jenna Dewan?

Just weeks after their April 2 announcement that they were calling it quits, it seems that Channing Tatum is missing his ex Jenna Dewan. The couple was married for eight years and had been together since 2006, so it would be surprising if he didn’t feel that way. An insider told Us Weekly, “Channing definitely misses Jenna.” While that may give fans hope that the exes could reunite, people shouldn’t get too excited as they both seem to be moving on in their own special ways. On April 19, Channing, 37, was snapped arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport minus his wedding ring. As for Jenna, also 37, she ditched her estranged husband’s last name on Instagram and she is now back to just Jenna Dewan.

On social media she is living her best life, posting photos of her laughing and smiling. There’s the Instagram picture of her posing in lacy underwear on April 18. Two days later, on April 20, she posted a photo of her posing with a humanitarian award that she won the night before at the 5thAnnual St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala. SEE THE PHOTO HERE. Jenna added the caption, “Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor! I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for our children.” In between she also found time to do a table read with director Andy Fickman, which she mentioned in her Instagram stories feed. An insider told Us, “ Jenna has a crazy work schedule right now and is feeling good and has a lot going on.”

Despite their split, Channing and Jenna will forever be connected because of their daughter Everly, 4. As they said in their joint statement on April 2, “absolutely nothing has changed.”

They added, “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.” We shouldn’t expect either of them to give any further details anytime soon though, as they added, “We won’t be commenting beyond this.”