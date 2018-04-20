25 Stars Who Dyed Their Hair Icy Blonde Like Mother Of Dragons: Ariana Grande, Kim K & More

Real life isn’t ‘Game Of Thrones’ so unfortunately we can’t all be Khaleesi in our day-to-day lives – but we can look like her! Some of our fave celebs have bleached their hair to rock the chic icy blonde look.

There might not be a more powerful hair color than icy blonde. The hue gained popularity after Daenerys Targaryen made it a #Look on Game Of Thrones. It’s since become synonymous with being a total badass, which is probably why famous women like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Solange Knowles have all lightened their locks.

The most recent celeb to make a Khaleesi-esque statement with her hair is Ariana Grande. The 24-year-old dropped her new single, “No Tears Left To Cry,” on April 20, and paired it with an epic music video. The track is obviously fire, but the singer’s hair is what Twitter has been living for. When the “Side To Side” hitmaker gave fans a look at the song’s artwork ahead of its release, they couldn’t believe her new ‘do. The image shows her with ultra white hair that’s styled into a low ponytail. That’s right – Ariana ditched her signature high pony for her newest era. One fan hilariously pointed out the significance of this makeover. “Sis lowered her ponytail it’s over for you bitches!!” the Twitter user wrote.

Ariana’s icy locks were treated to even more styling methods in the music video. Throughout the video she also rocked a thick braid, as well as a half-up half-down style that gave us major Mother of Dragons vibes. Apparently we aren’t alone because some fans are now considering switching up their own appearances. “Storm is silver haired, Ariana is silver haired, Khaleesi is silver haired, yup imma get a silver hair wig!” another Twitter user wrote. We don’t blame her! Icy blonde hair is a strong look that deserves to be embraced by strong women. Check out the gallery above to see which other celebs have gone platinum!