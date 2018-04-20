14 Stars Who Love To Lie By The Pool in Skimpy Bikinis: Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian & More

Summer’s almost here but starlets love to lie by the pool in bikinis year round. We’ve got Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian & more stars looking sexy while working on their tans.

Thanks to exotic locations being a private plane ride away, sexy celebs get to lounge by the pool in bikinis all year long. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has it down to an art form, especially on her getaways with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24. She loves white bikinis in particular which help show off her golden skin and amazing curves. She jetted down to Punta Mita, Mexico in January and showed off her private pool overlooking a cliff where she had one leg in the water while the rest of her body remained splash free. Kourt had the best of both worlds as her cabana overlooked the Pacific Ocean.

Not to be outdone, her younger sisters Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, love to flaunt their bodies poolside in bikinis. Kenny tents to go for sportier string bikinis so she can actually have fun in the water while flawless Kylie models thong bikinis without ever getting her perfect hair and makeup wet.

Bella Hadid, 21, has been working on her tan in Palm Springs while attending the opening weekend of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival. She posed in just a pair of white bikini bottoms while displaying her long model limbs next to a pool and covering her boobs with her hands. In another Instagram pic, she wore a turquoise bikini for a tanning session, although she claimed to be using SPF to protect from sun damage. Another Bella, this time Bella Thorne, 19, is also a fan of donning a bikini and going poolside, usually with her boyfriend or dog nearby.

Actress Emily Ratajkowski, 26, actually likes to be naked or nearly naked most of the time she’s near pools, but she occasionally dons a bikini from her swimwear line for a dip in the pool. Model Ashley Graham, 30, is always up for a great time in a bikini poolside, rocking her curves for her many social media fans. You can check out pics of all 14 of our favorite stars rocking bikinis next to pools, here.