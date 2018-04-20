Cardi B’s Pregnancy Is Harder Than Her Fans Know — Why She’s Downplaying Her Struggles

Oh no! Cardi B’s been struggling with pregnancy recently, as her schedule has been exhausting to say the least! But, she’s been hiding how run down she really is because she knows now isn’t the time to look weak!

Cardi B, 25, has been putting on a brave face despite her ongoing pregnancy struggles. The rapper, who has been putting in work around the clock, is extremely exhausted between her endless interviews and appearances after her album release earlier this month. “Cardi‘s pregnancy has been way harder than she’s letting on,” a source close to the “Be Careful” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been struggling with extreme exhaustion and she also had horrible morning sickness, that at times has lasted all through the day,” the insider reveals.

Cardi knows the red hot spotlight is beaming on her extra hard right now, which is why she’s got to play it cool. “She’s been downplaying it to almost everyone,” the source admits. “She doesn’t want to give anyone a reason to think she’s not able to perform or take on any of the opportunities. This is her time and she knows it, she’s determined to prove to everyone that she can have this baby and not miss a beat.”

In fact, Cardi recently told Jimmy Fallon, 43, that she plans to take her baby out on the road with her when she joins Bruno Mars, 32, for the last leg of his 24K Magic Tour in September. She’s reportedly set to give birth around July of this summer. “Cardi doesn’t want to give anyone a reason to think she’s not able to perform or take on any of the opportunities,” the insider says. “This is her time and she knows it. — She’s determined to prove to everyone that she can have this baby and not miss a beat.”

The rapper, who’s engaged to Offset, 26, from Migos, visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 19, where she told the host that her baby already has a name and Offset picked it out!