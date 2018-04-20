Avicii’s Ex-Girlfriend Posts Touching Tribute After His Death: ‘I Don’t Want It To Be Real’

This is so heartbreaking. Avicii’s ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg took to Instagram to share her thoughts on his untimely death. See her emotional tribute here.

What a day. At just 28 years old, Avicii has died. The popular DJ/producer, who’s real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans. Many celebrities including Calvin Harris and Liam Payne have commented on his shocking death with touching tributes and sweet messages. His ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has also expressed her sorrow. “‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend,” Emily captioned a post of herself and Avicii kissing. So sad.

“Now, I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all, because I don’t want it to be real,” Emily continued. We can’t imagine how difficult this is. Before his death, Avicii retired from public performances in 2016 due to ongoing health complications, including acute pancreatitis, according to TIME. For those of you who don’t recognize his name, you definitely know his music.

He’s best known for his songs “Levels, “He Brother,” and “Wake Me Up.” Following his death, his publicist released a statement to HollywoodLife which read, “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time.” He will certainly be missed. Take a look at Emily’s beautiful tribute above!