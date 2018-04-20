Ariana Grande Making Surprise Appearance At Coachella After Debuting Comeback Single

Ariana Grande is set to take the stage at Coachella’s second weekend for an unexpected performance! Find out what hits she’ll be singing here!

It’s a Coachella miracle! Ariana Grande, 24, is not only set to make a surprise Coachella appearance on Weekend 2’s Friday, she’ll also performing on the same day her uplifting new song about the tragic 2017 bombing at her Manchester concert, “No Tears Left to Cry,” was just released, according to Variety. As of now, it’s unconfirmed whether or not she’ll performing her own, standalone set or be asked to join another artist onstage, but fans were quick to point out that The Weeknd and her collaborated on the song “Love Me Harder”. However, it’s also worth noting that from 11:45 pm to 1 am PST, a “special performer” is scheduled at the Do Lab stage. Time will tell when and where Ariana will be performing at Coachella!

This is the first big surprise of the festival’s final weekend in 2018. As for Weekend 1, the huge reveal was when Destiny’s Child reunited for Beyonce‘s flawless two-hour performance that included three of the former girl group’s greatest hits. Not only that, but as we all expected, Jay-Z, 48, joined his wife on stage for a performance of “Deja Vu”. Can Weekend 2 even remotely top Weekend 1? We’ll have to all wait and see!

But Beyonce was not the only artist who brought down the house. The other big performance from the first weekend went down during The Weeknd’s stellar set. On top of singing nearly all of his hits, he also got emotional crooning out his Selena Gomez diss song. While there were reports he may have made out with his other ex Bella Hadid, 21, she has since denied anything went down. As always, we’ll keep you posted on any huge Coachella news from the festival’s second weekend.