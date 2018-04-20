Amber Rose Reveals She Walks Naked Around Her Son, 5, & Her House Has Pics Of ‘Full-On Vaginas’

Amber Rose says she’s raising her five-year-old son to be a male feminist by walking around naked and having pics of vaginas adorning the walls of her home. We’ve got the wild details.

Well this is an interesting way to teach a young boy to respect women and develop female empowerment. Amber Rose‘s son Sebastian is just five-years-old but he’s already very familiar with the female anatomy, including his mom’s! “I walk around naked around my son all the time. I don’t [stop him when] he walks in a room, I don’t go, ‘Don’t come in! Mommy’s getting changed!’ I don’t make it a bad thing where he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry!’ It’s just like, ‘Oh, my mom’s naked. Who cares.’ You know what I mean?” the 34-year-old revealed to Us Weekly at the Safe Space and EverlyWell’s Wellness Lounge in LA.

Amber shares little Bash with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 30, and he’s being raised to be a “male feminist” thanks to his Slutwalk founder and Loveline host mom. “I do have, like, naked women all over my house. Like, pictures of vaginas, full-on vaginas. And so, like, my son, he sees so much and I’m very free with my body.” Wow!

Even when her son has his young friends over, Bash is completely unfazed about women’s private parts hanging from the walls. “‘When his friends come over for playdates, they’re like, ‘What!’ They’re looking at all the pictures and stuff, but, like, my son says, ‘It’s a vagina. That’s where babies come from.’ My son knows about periods. He knows all that. He knows everything.” Yikes, wonder what the other kids’ parents think of their little boys seeing women’s private parts at such an early age?

This is all being done for the greater good as Amber says she’s using the nudity as a teaching tool to for her son to learn respect for women. “He’s [growing] up to be a male feminist and respect women,” she shared. “I always have this dream where my son is in school and his friends are like, ‘Man, she’s a hoe.’ Or, ‘What’s up with these hoes?’ And my son is gonna be like, ‘You can’t say that. Like, what?’ Cause he’s gonna be raised in a house with me, where it’s … just unheard of.” Well, so far so good with raising him to love and respect women, as Bash is already a huge and proud Taylor Swift fan. The singer even gifted him with a deluxe reputation gift package and VIP tickets to her Rose Bowl concert.