Allison Mack Arrested: Reportedly Charged For Alleged Role In NXIVM Sex Cult

‘Smallville’ actress, Allison Mack, has been arrested for her alleged leading role in the NXIVM sex cult, according to a new report. She is reportedly set to appear in court on April 20.

Allison Mack, who starred on Smallville from 2001-2011, was arrested for her alleged involvement in a sex cult called NXIVM, according to the New York Post. News of her arrest comes almost one month after the cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, was also caught by police in Mexico. Allison was at the Mexican resort with Keith when he was handcuffed and taken back to Texas with cops. The charges Allison is facing have not been revealed, but she is reportedly set to appear in a Brooklyn court on the afternoon of April 20.

When Keith was arrested, he was charged with sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy. He allegedly headed the cult, which Allison was allegedly joined in 2006. She was rumored to be a high-ranking member of the organization, and allegedly often considered as Keith’s second-in-command. After Keith was arrested, it was reported that Allison would be taking over as leader of the cult. It is unclear what will happen now that she has reportedly been booked, as well.

The NXIVM cult began making headlines at the end of 2017, when actress Catherine Oxenberg revealed that her 26-year-old daughter, India, was a member. She issued a desperate, public plea to help her get India out of the allegedly horrific organization. Members of the cult were allegedly forced to have sex with Keith, and were then branded with a secret symbol featuring his and Allison’s initials — a very painful process.

Allison allegedly formed her own sect of NXIVM called DOS. Members allegedly had to provide her with incriminating information about themselves and their families, and were blackmailed with the exposure of this information if they threatened to leave. Members of NXIVM and DOS are allegedly subjected to “master-slave” conditions and forced to live on starvation diets of less than 800 calories a day.

Frank Parlato, the journalist who first published the horrors of NXIVM and used to work as the group’s publicist, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Allison and India [Oxenberg] made a “pact” to stand up for Keith, even if it meant being put behind bars. “India will be the next to be arrested,” he says. “She’s hired an attorney, but I’m told she’s ready and willing to go to jail for Keith. She believe’s she’s doing good work and that she’s helping to save the world by helping Keith.”