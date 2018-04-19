Barcelona YouTuber, 20, Faces Prison After Feeding Homeless Man Oreos Filled With Toothpaste

Barcelona-based YouTube star, known as ReSet, 20, is facing prison time after he filmed himself forcing a homeless man to eat Oreos filled with toothpaste, according to reports.

A popular YouTube star, known as “ReSet” is facing up to two years in prison for filming himself giving Oreo cookies filled with toothpaste to a homeless man. Kanghua Ren, a 20-year-old Barcelona-based male joked that the Oreos would clean the man’s teeth. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old, Gheorge L, according to reports, which have said he became sick after ingesting the Oreos. Ren, who has more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, is now facing a charge of a crime against moral integrity.

The YouTuber filmed himself scraping the white cream out of the middle of a pack of Oreos. He then replaced the center of the popular cookie with toothpaste and placed the Oreos back in their original package. The video then showed Ren approach the man, where he handed him money and the pack of Oreos. “Maybe I’ve gone a bit far, but look at the positive side: this will help him clean his teeth. I think he hasn’t cleaned them since he became poor,” Ren says in the video.

Spanish prosecutors are reportedly seeking a two-year prison sentence as well as an order for Ren to pay €30,000 [estimated $37,000 USD] in compensation to the man.

The homeless man allegedly said he did not know Ren had an popular online presence before becoming ill. “I got sick after five minutes and threw up,” he said, as reported by multiple international outlets. The man reportedly claimed that he’s never been treated so poorly while living on the streets.

After the backlash, Ren later deleted the video. Then, he allegedly tried to visit the homeless man with a camera, with the intention of spending the night with him. However, a witness reportedly called the police. which a witness called authorities. Prosecutors allegedly said Ren offered the homeless man €300 [$371] to keep quiet.

Spanish authorities have reportedly claimed they’ve heard that Ren previously attempted to feed sandwiches filled with cats’ excrement to children and the elderly.