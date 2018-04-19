Younes Bendjima Surprised Kourtney K With Romantic B-Day Getaway In Malibu Airstream

Awww! Younes Bendjima treated Kourtney Kardashian to some serious glamping in Malibu for her birthday! See the pics!

Now, this is how you celebrate a birthday! Everyone knows Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima‘s, 24, romance is red hot, and for her 39th b-day, they decided to kick it up a notch! First, Younes blindfolded his girlfriend and took her on a drive in Malibu! That’s when they ended up at a luxurious vintage Airstream trailer overlooking a gorgeous mountainous view! We wouldn’t call this “roughing it,” but it definitely looks like a departure from everyday life!

Clearly Younes is a hopeless romantic because it looks like he thought of everything for the occasion, including a cake decorated with Minnie Mouse! The pair even shared some adorable snaps from the Airstream’s bed, via the Daily Mail. We seriously can’t get enough of this adorable couple! Also, just in case you’re interested, this Airstream goes for $650 a night! However, we suspect that view is worth it!

These adorable photos arrive just after we learned that these 2 are already talking about having kids together! “Younes wants kids and he wants them with Kourtney – just not yet,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s on the same page. She loves the way their lives are now and is very happy with her three wonderful kids. But she knows down the road he’ll want children and she wants to be able to give him a baby. And she loves the idea of having him as her baby daddy. She just doesn’t want to rush. That’s why she’s freezing her eggs so that they don’t have to stress about having a baby right away and rush their relationship.” OMG! We cannot wait to see what their child will look like!