‘Scandal’s Series Finale: The 2 Characters Most Likely To Die In The Final Episode

From the looks of the ‘Scandal’ series finale promo, someone’s not going to make it out alive. There are a few characters who definitely have targets on their backs. Buckle up.

Since we’re in the world of Scandal, not everyone can get a happy ending, right? Everything’s not going to go according to plan. The stakes are higher than ever, and we all heard that gunshot in the series finale promo. My bets are on Jake or Cyrus to bite the dust. Those two just make the most sense. Cyrus has had it coming for seasons, so it’s about time he got served a piping hot cup of karma.

Will someone finally take Cyrus out? Or will he make it out unscathed? Cyrus is a sneaky little snake, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he someone survived all the mayhem he’s caused in his quest to steal the White House from Mellie. But the other person caught up in Cyrus’s tornado is none other than Jake Ballard, who may have used up his nine lives. Everyone has done despicable things on Scandal at one point or another, but Jake ranks pretty high up there as possibly the worst.

Not only did he just murder his wife, he also killed her father back in season 5. But that’s not all. Jake killed James in cold blood and made him suffer a truly horrific and painful death. Over the past few episodes leading up to the series finale, it seems like they are paving a path for Jake for which there is no return. But Jake has always harped on “standing in the sun,” so maybe he’ll be redeemed in the final episode. Seriously, do we need to see a Scott Foley character die one more time? Let Scott live, Shonda!

My money is ultimately on Jake, though. But then again, Cyrus has it coming, too. The Scandal series finale airs April 19.