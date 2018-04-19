Wendy Williams Slams Kylie Jenner: You’re Too Young To Be In The Mom Club
Kylie Jenner, you can’t be in the ‘mom club,’ if Wendy Williams has anything to do with it! The host slammed the new mom after Kylie’s been getting mom-shamed over attending Coachella just 2 months after her daughter’s birth.
Wendy Williams, 53, thinks Kylie Jenner, 20, is too young to be a mother. The talk show host admitted that if she stepped into the “mom club” and saw Kylie and her 2-month-old baby daughter, Stormi Webster, she would “resign,” because the makeup mogul is a “child” herself. This came after Kylie’s been a target of mom-shaming because she returned back to her usual schedule, attending events and hitting the town. “This Kylie Jenner, too young to be a mom, 20-years-old, let’s remember,” Wendy began after showing a photo of Kylie at Coachella.
After an estimated nine-month hiatus from the spotlight while pregnant, Kylie finally revealed she and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, welcomed a healthy baby girl on February 1, 2018. Once she revealed Stormi to the world on social media, Kylie started to slowly return to the spotlight, with Coachella being her first big event since giving birth.