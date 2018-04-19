‘Uncensored’ Preview: Snoop Dogg Reveals How He Freestyled His Way To A Record Deal

Snoop Dogg opens up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Uncensored’ season finale about how he freestyled on the phone and scored a record deal with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight! Watch now!

Snoop Dogg details the phone call that got him a record deal in this EXCLUSIVE Uncensored sneak peek. He reveals how Suge Knight got him on the phone and said that he was going to call back with the record label executives on the phone. Suge asked Snoop how much of the song “Deep Cover” was done, and Snoop said none of the song was done!

Well, Suge told Snoop to just freestyle on the phone and act like he was playing the song. Snoop did just that, and it changed his life forever. “He called me back [and said], ‘Write the song, we got the deal.’ So I wrote the song ‘Deep Cover,’ the whole song, without Dre even being there,” Snoop says in the video. Talk about a phone call that altered the course of someone’s life forever!

“Deep Cover” was the debut solo single by Dr. Dre after the breakup of N.W.A. and was recorded for the soundtrack of the film Deep Cover. The song was also Snoop’s first appearance on a record release. The song put Snoop on the map. Since then, his career has skyrocketed, and he’s become one of the biggest rappers in the business.

The season finale of TV One’s hit new autobiography series Uncensored will air April 22 at 10 p.m. The 10-episode autobiographical series gives unprecedented access to stars of film, television, music, and pop culture as they personally reveal their own stories, in their own words, in the places their stories unfolded. The show has featured stars like Tamar Braxton, Tiffany Haddish, Rick Ross, and more.