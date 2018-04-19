Tristan Thompson Living In Cleveland Hotel After Cheating: Khloe ‘Doesn’t Want To Be Near Him’

Khloe Kardashian is still so pissed at Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her that she’s kicked him out of his own home in Cleveland. We’ve got the details of how he’s now living in a hotel.

Tristan Thompson, 27, sure has made a mess of his life following his alleged cheating scandal. Khloe Kardashian, 33, had moved into his lakeside Cleveland mansion as they awaited the April 12 birth of their daughter True Thompson. But now he’s reportedly no longer allowed in his own home! Khloe’s still so furious with him for allegedly stepping out on her with a strip club worker in New York just five days before she delivered their baby. “Tristan is living at a hotel in Cleveland. She kicked him out!” a source told . “She needs time to figure out what to do, but she doesn’t want to be near him right now.”

Khloe and Tristan already built a nursery in his Cleveland home for little True, as she arrived just as his Cleveland Cavaliers were about to start their playoff run. The reality star had been planning to have blissful time with their baby there while supporting her man as he sought another NBA championship ring. But instead he betrayed Khloe and now she’s stranded in Ohio and unable to head home to Calabasas until her baby is medically cleared for travel. Tristan will be hitting the road now as his series against the Pacers takes him to Indiana for the next two games. Not like that’s going to cheer him up as he was benched for game two and barely played in game one. Yeah, like we said his life is pretty much a mess right now with both his career and personal life in chaos.

Once Khloe is finally able to return home to LA with her baby, Tristan’s reportedly not even going to be welcome in her mansion he shared with her during his previous offseason! “He’s looking for something in L.A. to rent near Khloe,” the source explained to the site. “She told him he has to make an effort to be around her and True, so he’s trying. He needs to prove to her he wants to be there.” Wow, she is really pissed! Tristan happily played house with Khloe in Calabasas during his offseason in 2017 and now he’s reportedly not even welcome to stay in her place even though they share a child. At least she still wants him to have a presence in their daughter’s life, even if it’s not under the same roof.