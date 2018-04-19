‘Teen Mom 2’s David Eason Mom-Shames Leah Messer & Accuses Her Of Being ‘Strung Out’ On Drugs

Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star David Eason took a MAJOR jab at Leah Messer’s parenting after she posted a photo of herself and her 8-year-old twin daughters. Read David’s harsh comments here!

After reportedly being fired from Teen Mom 2 over homophobic comments, you’d think David Eason would refrain from making harsh remarks. Sadly, this is not the case. The former MTV star, who’s married to Jenelle Evans, took to Instagram on April 19 to take a unexpected dig at Jenelle’s co-star Leah Messer after she posted an adorable photo of herself with her daughters Aliannah and Aleeah. “I can’t believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup,” David wrote referring to Leah’s ex-husband Corey Simms after seeing their daughter’s face. Not taking the comment lightly, Leah quickly responded with “@easondavid88 why are you even commenting on my post?” We’re wondering the same!

Unfortunately, Leah and David’s argument escalated when several fans chimed in to slam David for his wild comment. “Oh David. Worry about your own family and keep your irrelevant opinions to yourself. You have no place to judge anybody considering the way you act,” one fan fired back. In response to the backlash David wrote, “Not to mention I’ve never been on drugs and have full custody of all my children. Can’t say so much for Leah after losing her twins while she was on drugs. She got lucky they didn’t keep her kids like they did Jenelle especially since Leah is still strung out. It’s just amazing to me how stupid people are @j_evans1219.” And of course, Jenelle came to her husband’s aide with, “PREACH BABY.” Can’t we all just get along?!

For those of you who don’t know, Leah’s alleged pill addiction was featured on season 6 of the show. On one episode in particular, Leah had to endure a stressful drug test in order to keep her girls. So, you can understand why David’s comment was so harsh. However, we have reason to believe David’s social media attack on Leah was in response to her comment on his anti-LGBTQ remarks. “They need HELP! Something needs to happen! This is all disturbing to say the least, but not surprising,” Leah tweeted before David was fired. Nevertheless, we still don’t agree with David’s decision to diss her parenting. Take a look at the photo and comments above!