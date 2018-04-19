‘Scandal’ Recap: A Main Character Is Killed — Plus, Did [Spoiler] Become President?

The ‘Scandal’ series finale was badass in all the right ways. There were laughs, tears, and one major death. Plus, we need to talk about that ending!

Here we go, Gladiators! Olivia meets Lonnie in a secluded warehouse. He’s not going to investigate her after she exposed B613. He’s too compromised now. He brings up the idea of a senate hearing and admits he can make it happen. Lonnie makes Olivia promise that if Mellie stays president after the hearing that she’ll make gun control a priority. Olivia promises she’ll make it happen. He pulls out a gun, and Olivia asks what’s going on. “I’m getting you your senate hearing,” he says, before pulling the trigger and committing suicide.

Thankfully, we get one last Sally Langston appearance. Gosh, I will miss Sally so much. Samuel Reston, the man who ran for president against Fitz once upon a time, shows back up and starts asking questions. Cyrus is all worked up now that B613 has been exposed, but Jake isn’t concerned. David is back in charge, and that’s not a good thing for Cyrus and Jake.

David has a pep talk with the Gladiators before the senate hearing. Exposing B613 means exposing Cyrus and Jake. The Gladiators are going to have to confess a lot, but how much? They’ve all done some pretty terrible things. Olivia summons her dad to tell him about the status of B613. She asks for his help, but he turns her down. He’s leaving. He’s not about to watch his daughter continue to fix everyone else’s problems and enslave herself to others. But Olivia wants to stand in the sun. Sorry, Rowan.

Mellie’s portrait has arrived, and she hates it. She thinks she’s about to be impeached. In the heat of the moment, she lets her guard down and kisses Marcus.

The Gladiators go before the senate committee at the hearing, as well as old faves Tom and Hollis! Olivia openly admits that she ordered President Rashad’s assassination. Everyone reconvenes at Olivia’s apartment afterwards. Given what just happened, they need something to be happy about. They go to see Charlie in prison, and Quinn marries him!

When David’s walking to his car, Jake shows up. This is almost an exact mirror of the scene where Jake murdered James. David doesn’t let Jake win. “I’m not your b***h, Jake Ballard,” David says. He turns the tables and calls Jake the b***h!

Jake reveals to Cyrus that he didn’t end up killing David. Jake basically tells Cyrus to take a seat. But Cyrus isn’t going to go down without a fight. He texts David to tell him that he wants to make a deal. He writes a confession letter and hands it over to David. David makes the rookie mistake of meeting with Cyrus alone and drinks while Cyrus doesn’t. Guess what happens? CYRUS POISONS DAVID! Cyrus watches as David fights to breathe, and then smothers him with a pillow. After David takes his last breath, Cyrus grabs that confession letter.

The Gladiators gather round David’s body at the morgue. Abby knows David walked right into a trap. Now is the time to do something. Abby wants to act now, cry later. Huck offers to take care of it in his own Huck way, but Olivia stresses that they have to do this with their white hats on. Quinn decides to go to Rowan for help.

Olivia is certain that she’s going to jail. She believes she’s lost the fight against Cyrus and Jake. Needless to say, she’s mad and upset. She blames herself for everything. Fitz, looking HAWT in a cardigan, doesn’t want her to feel that way. He willingly went over that cliff with her. Olivia doesn’t want to talk anymore. “I’m going to jail tomorrow. This is most likely the very last time that you and I will ever be in the same room together alone,” she says to him. She tells him to choose between talking about their feelings or something else, that something else being SEX. In the hottest way possible, Fitz says: “Take off your clothes.” YASSSSSS, OLITZ!

Olivia wakes up and finds Fitz on the phone. Apparently, the committee has postponed everything because they’ve found a new witness — ROWAN! He confesses to building B613 and gives us one last epic Rowan monologue.

Jake is arrested, so there’s that. Olivia goes to visit him in jail. She takes the blame for allowing him to step out of the sun. He’s not upset about how things ended up. He knows he deserves this. Olivia heads straight back to the White House to hand Cyrus his resignation letter. He knows he’s lost, so he signs it and walks away.

Olivia and Mellie discuss the future on the balcony. Mellie’s ready for Olivia to come work for her full time again, but Olivia politely refuses. Mellie doesn’t need her help anymore. So what’s Olivia going to do now? “Whatever I want,” she says. Charlie is released from jail, while Mellie makes good on her promise of gun control being a priority in her administration. I like to think she lives happily ever after with Marcus. Olivia and Fitz end up together, and that final “hi” confirms it.

The ending is where things get very ambiguous. These two young girls walk into a gallery of portraits and come upon one of Olivia Pope. Did she become the President of the United States one day? Are those her and Fitz’s kids?! Scandal’s over now, but I still need more answers! In my mind, Olivia does end up as POTUS. It’s only fitting. She’s freakin’ Olivia Pope, after all.