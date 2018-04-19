‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: Ronnie Gets Handsy With A Foreign Girl — Will He Cheat On His Pregnant GF?

Despite having a pregnant girlfriend at home, Ronnie is acting single as ever on episode four of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation.’ Will his old ways come back to haunt him!?

Episode four of Jersey Shore Family Vacation kicks off in the thick of last week’s drama over the state of Snooki and Vinny’s awkward relationship. Snooki and JWoww are still arguing over how the former handled the situation — avoiding Vinny at all costs without an explanation — and their screaming match takes over the entire house. Snooki insists that all the talk of her past with Vinny is going to ruin her marriage, since her husband, Jionni, is not Vinny’s biggest fan, and she even packs her things to leave.

Luckily, Pauly D is there to give her a pep talk, and it convinces her to hash things out with JWoww. It doesn’t take much for the girls to make up — after barely even talking about it, they’re back to hugging and the friendship is repaired…just like that! However, Vinny is still confused about how he should be acting about Snooki, and it’s their turn to talk it out next. Vinny admits that it upsets him when Snooki says she can’t be near him, and they come to a mutual understanding that they’re not attracted to each other anymore. Snooki apologizes, and the two end things on good terms.

The next night out is off to a good start, with Ronnie whipping up some Ron Ron Juice for the pregame, but it doesn’t take long for the subject of his ex, Sammi, to come up. Deena is livid that Ronnie keeps bringing up Sammi’s name, and lets everyone in the house know that she’s not okay with them talking about her friend. The drama is briefly put on the back-burner, but once they get in the cab to the club, Ron and Deena start going at it again. Ronnie refuses to believe that Deena and Sammi don’t talk about him, and she gets defensive once again, leading to an expletive-filled fight. The war of words doesn’t end until they get to the club.

Once that ordeal is out of the way, JWoww plays wing-woman for Pauly — the only single person in the house — and brings some girls over for him to chat with. However, Ronnie — who has a pregnant girlfriend at home — takes it upon himself to get flirtatious with some of the ladies, as well. He even invites them back to the house after, and it’s safe to say that all the housemates are worried he’s going to cheat. Snooki tries to talk him out of it, but Ronnie insists it’s just a friendly invite. Mhmmmm.

Back at the house, Ronnie lends the girls some of his tanktops for a night in the hot tub, and Snooki gets more worried about the possibility of him cheating. So she takes matters into her own hands by trying to get the girls sloppy drunk — she makes them really strong vodka drinks and urges them to chug them. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite work as she planned, because one of the girls gets violently ill from all the alcohol. Eek!

That doesn’t stop Ronnie from getting handsy with her friend, though. He can’t stop touching one of the blonde foreign girls and continuously tells her how gorgeous she is. “You’re going to get me in a lot of trouble,” he admits. The episode ends with Ronnie giving his lady a tour of the house, and closing the door behind them in the bathroom upstairs. Uh-oh…