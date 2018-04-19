Paul McDonald Debuts ‘Wildcard’ Video & Announces Album After 4-Year Break: This ‘Saved My Life’

New music from Paul McDonald is here! Check out the music video premiere of the singer’s new single, ‘Wildcard,’ and get EXCLUSIVE scoop on his new album here!

After the end of his marriage to Nikki Reed and breakup of his band, Paul McDonald re-located from Los Angeles to East Nashville and has spent the last few years out of the spotlight. Now, he’s back with an anticipated new song, “Wildcard,” and an album on the way! HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Paul’s solo studio album, Modern Hearts, will be released on June 1! He is also giving us the EXCLUSIVE first look at his new music video for “Wildcard,” which you can watch below.

“My life was the inspiration for this album,” Paul tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When I went through that transitional period back in 2014, I documented everything in song. It was all inspired by my own experiences that I was going through. The ups and downs of heartbreak, lost love, new love, re-birth, and the overall changing of the seasons. You could say it’s a breakup album, but it’s also very hopeful and has a lot of positive moments documenting the spiritual and artistic uplift that I experienced during that chapter of my life.”

Paul adds that his four years in L.A. after American Idol — complete with touring, appearing on TV shows and a divorce — were an “emotional roller coaster,” which left him in a “dark headspace” when he moved to Nashville in 2014. “It took me nearly three years and a few hundred songs to climb out of that hole, but I finally made it out alive,” he admits. “Finishing the album was a definitive milestone and a moving on marker. It probably saved my life.”

The majority of Modern Hearts was recorded in July 2016. The album will include 14 tracks, including “Wildcard” and three others that Paul has already released (“Call On Me,” “New Lovers” and “Hold On”). Those who pre-order the album will instantly receive these four songs.

“This is my favorite album that I’ve ever made,” he raves. “So I’m just excited to get it out into the world!”