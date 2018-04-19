Cardi B Reveals Her Baby Already Has A Name & Offset Picked It: When Will They Share Their Choice?

Cardi B’s currently about 6 months into her pregnancy, and she & Offset have already landed on a name for their baby! But while we’re dying to know what it is, Cardi said SHE won’t be the one to reveal it!

Cardi B, 25, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, 60, for the April 19 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and while she still has yet to announce the sex of her and fiancé Offset‘s, 26, unborn baby, she did reveal they have a name picked out already! Better yet, Offset chose the moniker — and according to Cardi it’s unique. Don’t get too excited though, as the rapper didn’t give us much more than that. Click here to see Cardi and Offset’s cutest couple moments.

“You’re going to have a baby — have you thought of names?” Ellen asked her guest. “Uh yeah! My dude, he named the baby,” Cardi confessed with a proud smile. “I really like the name.” “He named it already?” Ellen asked, to which Cardi nodded. But when Ellen pried for more info, Cardi said she didn’t think it was her place to make the big reveal. “I’m going to let him say it, since he named the baby.”

But of course Ellen didn’t let her off the hook that easy. “I’m going to guess,” she announced. “Susan? No? More complicated than that?” Cardi did share this much though, “It’s like almost tricky, but when it comes out, it’s like ahhh!” The talkshow host then offered Cardi a whopping $20k to name her child Ellen — and we love that the rapper actually pretended to think about it! “Can I put it in the middle name?” she joked.

While Cardi and Offset haven’t officially announced their baby’s sex, it’s rumored the two are having a daughter. After all, they’ve publicly received many gifts already geared towards a girl — like tiny dresses and other pink items. Ellen joined the club during the show and brought out an adorable outfit she too got for the baby. “I got something for her — hopefully it’s a her, I’m just guessing!” the comedian announced as she pulled out a mini version of the same outfit Cardi’s wearing on the cover of her latest album, Invasion of Privacy — bright yellow wig and all! The mom-to-be of course loved it! “That is SO cute,” she gushed. Aw!