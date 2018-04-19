Meghan Markle’s 45 Minute Workout To Get Toned As Princess-To-Be — Trainer’s Secrets Revealed

A trainer who used to work with Meghan Markle reveals the intense exercise routine the princess-to-be followed to get in incredible shape like she is today!

Craig McNamee, the founder of Catlyst Health in Toronto, Canada, worked with Meghan Markle in the gym for several years while she was working on her show, Suits. The trainer says he met Meghan about three years ago, and is now detailing their workouts so YOU can copy the princess-to-be’s fitness routine! “Meghan’s fitness definitely takes priority,” Craig tells Women’sHealthMag.com. “She’s very focused on her health. When she gets to the gym, there’s no real complaining. She gets down to business right away and really enjoys it.”

Meghan was an avid runner and did yoga before she met Craig, so he says she was already in “fantastic shape” when they began working together. To take her routine “to the next level,” he implemented her existing regimen with circuit-based strength training. Meghan’s 45-minute sessions with Craig took place three-four days a week. The workouts focused on a high-rep, low-weight strategy, as opposed to heavy lifting, Craig says. “Our big focus with all of our sessions was to not be too repetitive,” he explains. “And really create a dynamic workout with a lot of variety.”

Craig reveals that the workouts generally started with a five minute cardio warmup, followed by five minutes of “dynamic stretching,” a full strength circuit, and five minute stretching cooldown. Here’s an example of of the 30-minute circuits Meghan completed:

Complete all exercises in a row, followed by a 45 second rest, then repeat two or three more times.

1) Rear-Foot Elevated Split Squat & Press: Hold a dumbbell in each hand arms in goalpost position at shoulder height. Stand about two feet in front of a step or bench and place the top of your right foot on it. Bend your knees to lower in to a lunge until your right knee grazes the floor, keeping your chest upright and hips directly under your body. Push through your left heel to stand, pressing the dumbbells directly overhead. That’s one rep. Do 10 split squats per leg, for a total of 20 reps.

2) Single-Leg Kettleball Deadlift: From a standing position, holding the kettleball in front of your thigh right your right hand, shit your weight onto your left lg, and lift your right foot off the ground just behind you. Your planted left leg should have a slight bend in the knee. Push your kips back and extend your right leg straight back behind you. Your chest will drop as you reach the lifted leg back. When you reach the end of the range of motion — typified by tension in the hamstrings — reverse the movement to return to standing. That’s one rep. Do 15 reps, then switch legs, and do 15 reps on the other side.

3) Plyo Step-UPs: Stand in front of a bench. Bring left foot to the bench. Press all your weight onto that foot and explode your body upward. As you come back down, return safely and with control to the bench or box. That’s one rep. Do 15 per leg.

4) TRX Triceps Extension: Grab a TRX and attach it to a stable anchor. Facing away from the anchor, grip one handle in each hand, and lean your body forward until it’s at a 45-degree angle. Arms should bend backward to a 90-degree angle, elbows near ears. While engaging your triceps, push your body back to a nearly upright position and extend your arms until completely straight. That’s one rep. Do 15.

5) Hanging Abs Raise: Grab a chinup bar and let your legs fully extend toward the floor. Bend elbows to 90 degrees, engaging the upper body. Using your lower abs, bring your knees up, until they’re tucked into your chest. That’s one rep. Do 15.