LeBron Death Tears Up Over Tragic Death Of Erin Popovich: ‘It Puts Everything In Perspective’

After a big playoff win on April 18, LeBron James couldn’t help but get choked up while discussing the death of his friend, San Antonio Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich’s, wife, Erin Popovich. Watch the heartbreaking clip here.

The wife of NBA coach, Gregg Popovich, has sadly died at the age of 67. Erin Popovich, who was married to the San Antonio Spurs’ coach for four decades and has two children with him, had reportedly been battling illness for quite some time, according to ESPN. “We mourn the loss of Erin,” the Spurs’ general manager said in a statement on April 18. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.” The Spurs are currently in the midst of a playoff run, and will take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the first round on April 19. The Warrior are up 2-0 in the series.

This sad news has rocked the entire NBA community, including LeBron James, who is a longtime supporter of Coach Popovich. After the Cavs beat the Indiana Pacers in their own playoff game on April 18, he was asked to say a few words about Erin’s sad death. LeBron teared up, and had to pause for several moments before giving a touching response. “It’s such a tragedy,” he said. “My best wishes goes out to Pop and his family. I know that’s devastating news and [expletive] it’s just a lot. The NBA family, we stick together. I know we compete every night, but when something like this happens, it puts everything into perspective.” He concluded by adding, “It’s just terrible news. Best of luck to Pop and everyone in San Antonio — the whole Spurs family.”

The reporter who asked LeBron about Erin, Allie LaForce, was criticized for the “blindsiding” the Cavs’s star with an “insensitive” question. However, after the interview, LeBron made sure to defend her and let everyone know that she had prepped him for the question before going live. “Allie LaForce told me that she was going to ask me the question and if it was okay,” he clarified. “Once I started talking about it, once we were on air, my emotions just kind of took over and that was just my emotions coming straight from my heart about the late Erin Popovich.”