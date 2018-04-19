Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Snuggle During Date At Houston Rockets Game — New Pics

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took a break from parenting to enjoy a date at a Houston Rockets game on April 18. See the adorable pic here!

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 25, are still going strong! The new parents to baby Stormi Webster hit up the Houston Rockets playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in matching black ensembles. Kylie looked incredibly chic rocking a blunt bob, an oversized t-shirt, and strappy black heels. And of course, Travis killed it in leather pants paired with a lot of bling! It’s safe to say a couple that slays together, stays together. The lip-kit mogul and her rapper beau also showed off a little bit of PDA! While seated courtside, Kylie leaned into Travis who looked very focused on the game. After all, it is his home town. Take a look at the photo below.

Kylie and Travis’ parents-only basketball outing comes just a few days after their double date with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, at Coachella. While we are so here for Kylie and Travis’ date nights, a lot of her fans find it irressonsible. In fact, some have gone as far as calling her a bad mother. And like we expected, she’s not too happy about it. “Kylie is pretty upset over the mom shaming she’s having to endure, she’s hyper sensitive when it comes to anything about her baby. Mom guilt is a real thing so having all these people accusing her of being negligent really hurts, a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. So sad, right? However, we know Kylie is a great mom!

Hours before her Houston Rockets date with her baby daddy, Kylie posted an adorable video of herself gushing over Stormi. Stormi was all smiles and even let out an adorable laugh! It’s clear she’s a happy baby, so mom shamers back off!