Kylie Jenner Holds ‘Angel Baby’ Stormi In New Pic: Proving She’s A Good Mom After Coachella Shamers

Kylie Jenner received A LOT of backlash for going to Coachella, but the pic she just posted of her baby Stormi Webster will make you want to tell mom shamers to back off! Check it out!

Kylie Jenner is not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. So, like expected, she attended Coachella. However, a lot of her fans were outraged, and even went as far as calling her irresponsible. While we didn’t think she needed to address those mom shaming trolls, she did so anyway by posting an adorable photo of her baby Stormi Webster on April 19. In the pic captioned “angel baby,” Kylie can be seen holding Stormi, who’s face is not visible. The Instagram captured a true mommy and me moment as Kylie and Stormi wore matching white ensembles. And although we can’t get over their fits, we’re even more obsessed with Stormi’s chunky little legs! So cute, right? Take a look at the photo below.

Nevertheless, Kylie was extremely hurt by the Coachella backlash. “Kylie is pretty upset over the mom shaming she’s having to endure, she’s hyper sensitive when it comes to anything about her baby. Mom guilt is a real thing so having all these people accusing her of being negligent really hurts, a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Hopefully, after fans see her latest pic, they will see she’s actually a good mom.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t the only ones giving Kylie a hard time. Wendy Williams weighed in on Kylie’s parenting, and what she had to say was pretty harsh. “This Kylie Jenner, too young to be a mom, 20-year-old, let’s remember,” Wendy said to her audience. “If I was a 35-years-old and I had kids and a relationship going on and I walked in to the mom club and there’s a 20-year-old child there with a baby, I resign from this club; I want like-minded moms around me,” Wendy continued. Ugh! Can we just let Kylie live?!