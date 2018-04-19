Kris Jenner Does Not Trust Tristan Thompson: She’s ‘Keeping A Close Eye On Him’

Word has it the cheating allegations surrounding Tristan Thompson have shaken the Kardashian family to the core — and Kris Jenner is watching the NBA star now!

All diehard fans know that Kris Jenner, 62, is the KarJenner clan’s fearless leader. She’s seen this famous family through loads of terrifying incidents, including Lamar Odom being found unconscious in October of 2015 and Kim Kardashian getting robbed at gun-point in Paris a year later. And, since videos and pictures began to circulate allegedly showing Tristan Thompson, 27, cheating on Khloe Kardashian, 33, we’re learning that Kris is once again stepping forward to protect her family In this case, that means watching Tristan like a hawk! “Kris does not trust Tristan at all, so she is keeping a close eye on him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris fears that Tristan may cheat again or leave Khloe for another woman, like he did with the mother of his first child.”

The source added that Kris naturally feels awful for her daughter Khloe as she attempts to weather this humiliating scandal — and she doesn’t want it it to get any worse. “It hurt Kris to see Khloe go through the pain and embarrassment created by Tristan ‘s poor behavior. So Kris is going to do everything she can to protect her daughter and new baby granddaughter. It is going to take a long time before Kris can feel comfortable with Tristan again or before she can let her guard down around him. So until then, she will be watching him closely.”

As we previously shared, a new report has surfaced claiming Kris even had Tristan agree to sign a contract obligating him to put $10 million in a trust for Baby True Thompson, according to OK!. The insider also claims that the contract would require the NBA player to add an addition $10 million to the trust every time he’s caught cheating from now on. Wow! It sounds like Kris is laying down the law, like usual!