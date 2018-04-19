Kourtney Kardashian Planning To Have A Baby With Younes — & Scott Disick’s ‘Furious’

Kourtney Kardashian already has three kids with Scott Disick. But it seems that the reality TV star is ready for baby No. 4 and it’s not with her ex.

At 39, Kourtney Kardashian is still a young woman. But her boyfriend Younes Bendjima is even younger – 24 to be exact. So, even though she currently has her hands full with her kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about having more children later. In fact the reality TV star even toyed with the idea in a February 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the show she told her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian that she’d been “thinking about freezing” her eggs. Kourtney made it clear why she was thinking about having that extra “insurance,” saying, “What if I want my love to come into the world?”

Now it seems that Kourtney wasn’t just toying with the idea. She’s serious. An insider has exclusively told HollywoodLife of the mom’s future baby making plans. Our Kardashian source said, “Younes wants kids and he wants them with Kourtney – just not yet. She’s on the same page. She loves the way their lives are now and is very happy with her three wonderful kids. But she knows down the road he’ll want children and she wants to be able to give him a baby. And she loves the idea of having him as her baby daddy. She just doesn’t want to rush. That’s why she’s freezing her eggs so that they don’t have to stress about having a baby right away and rush their relationship.”

But what about Kourtney’s current baby daddy, Scott Disick? What does he think? The insider said, “Scott is furious that Kourtney is seriously planning to have a baby with another man. She always told him that she’d never want to have anyone else’s child. It’s hard enough for Scott to see Kourtney all loved up with Younes. Hearing her talk about her plan to have his kid, even if it’s not anytime soon, sends him over the edge. He’s furious and trying to talk her out of it.”