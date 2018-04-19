Kim Kardashian Announces All of The DASH Stores Are Closing Now That Khloe’s A Mom

It’s the end of an era. Kim Kardashian just revealed that all DASH stories are going to be closing their doors.

Say it ain’t so! Everyone’s favorite reality star and media mogul Kim Kardashian, 37, just shared with fans that all of her, Kourtney, 39, and Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, DASH stores will be closing soon. She broke the news on her site with a touching statement to fans. “After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” she wrote. “We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our ‘Dash Dolls’ spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that, at this point in her and her sibling’s lives, they no longer have time to focus on the DASH stores. “We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories. And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”

Additionally, Radar Online acquired an internal email from a DASH exec that further explains the situation. It reads in part: “The girls, Kim, Khloe & Kourtney have decided to close DASH as it is time to renew our leases but we cannot commit to another 5 years. With that being said, operations will end May 31st.” So, it looks like fans have a month to load up on stylish DASH clothes, before it’s too late!