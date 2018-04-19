Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Dad’s Sweet Parenting Lesson That She’s Already Passing Down To True

Although Robert Kardashian’s no longer around, you better believe his kids are carrying on his legacy! New Mom Khloe even revealed she’s already living by her dad’s #1 motto when it comes to her own baby!

It’s no secret Khloe Kardashian, 33, was super close with her late dad Robert Kardashian. And now that she has a child of her own, she’s seeing her father’s lessons in a whole new light. Revealing that she’s excited to pass down both her parents’ legacies to her baby daughter True Thompson, the reality star shared the number one thing her father taught her — and it’s seriously SO sweet! Click here to see pics of Robert Kardashian with his kids.

“The one thing I would take from how my dad was with us is unconditional love,” Khloe wrote via her app on April 19 when prompted to share what parenting technique she’s learned from her dad. “It’s the entire point of family.” We could not agree more, and that definitely seems like a trait ALL the Kardashians take to heart. But when it comes to momager Kris Jenner, 62, it’s harder for Khloe to settle on just one lesson.

“There’s absolutely no way I could pick just one parenting technique I’ve learned from my mom,” she explained to her fans. “She’s just so incredible and has taught me so much.” Aw! While Khloe has only been a mom for a week now, as baby True was born on April 12, she’s reportedly already adapted well to motherhood, and cannot get enough of her infant daughter.

“True has been sleeping a lot but she is totally adorable too. She is breastfeeding, burping, grabbing onto Khloe’s finger, and doing all the things little babies do,” a source close to the Revenge Body creator shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe loves her baby dearly and they already share an incredible bond.”