Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Posts Tough Girl Selfie Saying ‘Life Goes On’ — Message For Tristan?

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t broken her silence about where things stand with Tristan Thompson, yet her BFF Malika Haqq seems to be sending him a message on how ‘life goes on.’

Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF Malika Haqq has been by the reality star’s side in Cleveland as she delivered her baby daughter True Thompson and has stayed with her in the days since the April 12 birth. The 33-year-old new mom really needs a bestie right now as she deals with the challenges of being a new mom as well as baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly cheating on her. Malika is putting on a tough girl front and seems to be sending a message to TT after he betrayed Khloe. In an April 19 Instagram pic she gives a total bad-ass expression into the camera while wearing a chic orange puffy jacket and captioned it “And life still goes on.” That is does! Just without Tristan in the picture these days.

Malika, 35, has been a rock for Khloe as she remained in Cleveland with her new baby while the rest of her beloved family headed back home to Calabasas. Koko went from the joy of impending motherhood to the greatest heartbreak of her life when just five days before she had their baby, Tristan was photographed allegedly making out with another women then taking her back to his NYC hotel. Thank goodness she’s had her best pal by her side following his betrayal. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Malika almost went nuclear on Tristan and didn’t even want him allowed in the delivery room, even though Khloe permitted him to be their for his baby’s birth.

“Malika was wholeheartedly against Tristan being in the delivery room,” our source said. “She’s fiercely protective of Khloe. Of course, she hates this guy with a passion. She tried to convince Khloe to ban him, but ultimately Khloe chose to give in and let him come. That was hard for Malika to stomach and apparently, when Tristan walked into the room, she freaked and was about to go off on him, like Solange in the elevator-style.”

Khloe’s sister Kim, 38, stepped in to diffuse the situation and keep a calm environment for the birth. Yet “It took every ounce of strength for Malika to be in the same room as Tristan and not say anything to him. She’s so furious for the way he hurt her friend. It sickens her.” The day after True’s birth, Malika shared how she’s always going to be there for her bestie, posting a stunning black and white photo of Khloe to her Instagram and writing “”Right by your side. Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece.” Awww!