Happy Birthday Kate Hudson: See Her Hottest Workout Instagram Selfies Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Kate Hudson! The sexy workout queen turned 39 today, April 19, and to celebrate we’re taking a look back at all her hottest workout selfies!

It’s Kate Hudson‘s birthday! The pregnant actress just turned 39 today and we’re so excited to see how she celebrates! It’s no secret that fitness has a huge role in Kate’s life. In fact, she even runs a super successful subscription-based athletic wear company called Fabletics, which we’re honestly OBSESSED with! We figure that a great way to celebrate Kate’s big day is to take a look at all her hottest workout Instagram selfies — and trust us, there are a lot. Take a peek in our gallery above!

If you’re a fan of Kate, then you know she is constantly sharing snippets of her workout routine on Instagram, and they look intense! She loves working out on her Pilates Reformer machine and we love watching her do so! Kate is always decking herself out in her Fabletics gear and every fit she tries on is adorable! Kate loves taking mirror selfies too after her workouts, showing off her sexy six pack and killer bod. Her outfits look super cute with her short pixie cut, too! Kate shaved her head back in July of 2017 for a movie role and we’re still loving the look! Plus, we bet it’s nice to not have hair in your face while working out!

It’s great to see Kate’s still staying active during her pregnancy, too! Earlier this month, Kate announced her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are expecting a baby girl together, how exciting! There are also rumors that the pair could be engaged! We’re sure Kate will be back on an insane workout grind after she gives birth. We can’t wait to see what other sexy workout selfies she posts, and we can’t wait to see adorable pics of her growing family, too!

To see more of Kate Hudson’s hottest workout selfies, click through our gallery above!