Karlie Kloss Is The Newest Face Of Estee Lauder — See Her Must Have Makeup Picks

Karlie Kloss is the newest Global Spokesmodel and Brand Ambassador for Estee Lauder, joining fellow models Joan Smalls and Kendall Jenner. See her favorite products below!

Karlie Kloss, 25, is the new face of Estee Lauder! The brand revealed the news on April 19, and Karlie said about the partnership: “It’s a dream come true. It really is. My entire career, having a beauty contract has been at the top of my bucket list. From the very start, my list of career dreams always included “Cover of American Vogue” and “Estée Lauder beauty contract.” When I was on an airplane commuting between my life as a high school student in St. Louis and my parallel life as a fashion model in NYC, I would journal about my dreams. I have to find that journal that says, “Bucket List: Estée Lauder beauty contract.” It’s surreal, and I’m really grateful and excited.”

Karlie is a model, but she is also very passionate about coding, and helping girls in technology. She said, “Beauty is not always about being frivolous or vain. Beauty and fashion allow for self-expression — they have the power to make you feel like your best self by inspiring confidence and individuality, and that should not be undervalued… Every woman can do whatever she wants! And feel beautiful in her own skin. You don’t have to be defined by just one thing, and that’s what’s so exciting about this world that we’re living in today. I think the next generation understands that they can be, do, and create anything they dream of.”

Karlie’s top picks for skincare are the Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery PowerFoil Mask, the Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme, and the Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Wake Up Balm. As far as makeup, she loves the Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Insolent Plum, the Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup (comes in 42 shades — Karlie is 1W2 Sand – Warm Golden Undertone) and the Double Wear Highlighting Cushion Stick in Rose Glow.