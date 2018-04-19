13 Times Kim K, Kylie Jenner & More Of The Sisters Have Been Body Shamed For Butts & More

The Kardashian/Jenners are no strangers to body shaming. The famous sisters are constantly being dissed for their curvy figures, so we’ve rounded up a few photos fans have slammed the most!

When it comes to being #bodygals, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters always come out on top. From incredibly toned abs, flawless derrieres, to perfectly plump lips, they have it all. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of their famous features. Through the years, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner have experienced a lot of Haterade. And while we don’t always agree, we’re here to point out the wild comments trolls have left underneath some of their Instagram photos. If you know anything about Kim, you know as Sir Mix A Lot would say, “baby got back.” She’s made quite the name for herself all because of her butt (and talent), and like expected, people have a lot to say about it.

Back in March, Kim posted a photo of herself getting ready wearing nothing but a black bra with undies and a towel on her head. To us, she looked flawless, however fans couldn’t help but comment on her famous romp. “Too bad it ain’t natural,” one fan commented on the post. How rude! However, that isn’t the wildest fan reaction Kimmy has gotten. After returning from her vacation in Turks and Caicos on April 9, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of her vacation toenail polish. And instead of admiring the neon color, one fan commented, “you have the ugliest toes ever.” Can’t we all just get along?!

Since giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie has received an enormous amount of hate. The new mom took to Instagram on April 11 to show off her banging post-baby body in a brown velour tracksuit. And while we’re still obsessing over her fantastic snapback, one fan in particular took a jab at her booty! “Botox butt,” the fan said. Despite the hate, the KUWTK girls have remained true to themselves, and have continued to post more hot pics. This is why we love them! Take a look at the gallery above to read more nasty comments.