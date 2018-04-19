Kanye West ‘Fearlessly Raps’ About Rocky Relationship With JAY-Z & Beyonce In New Album

Kanye West is going to be pouring out his soul on his new album, as we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how he’s going to rap about his feud with JAY-Z, his health issues and more!

Kanye West has gone through such turbulent times since the release of his last album The Life of Pablo in Feb. of 2016, so he’s going to be mining his life’s journey for his new seven song album dropping on June 1. He went through a bitter public feud with former pal JAY-Z and wife Beyoncé, was hospitalized in late 2016 for an alleged breakdown, and has added a third child to his family with Kim Kardashian. “Kanye has finished up his album and doing his best to keep all the music top-secret until it is ready to be released. He is still choosing which tracks he wants to use and what order to put them in along with album art. Kanye raps about everything on these new songs, from his health issues, to his family, kids and Kim,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He also fearlessly raps about his rocky relationship with Jay and Beyoncé. Kanye is so excited to release the new music,” our insider adds. Ye famously went off on Jay and Bey in a series of concert rants before his hospitalization, and their brotherly relationship has been strained ever since. Hopefully he’ll offer up some sort of apology so that they can repair their friendship.

Yeezy is going on a creative tear, as not only is he releasing his own album, he’s formed a dream team group with pal Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghost and will be dropping an LP together a week after his own yet untitled disc is released. The 40-year-old cryptically revealed he’s also got additional material coming on May 25 with Pusha T and Teyana Taylor on June 22. Kanye has buried himself in the studio for the better part of a year, even heading to remote Jackson, Wyoming for most of 2018 so he could be away from the rest of the world and focus solely on his creativity. Now he’s going to be providing us with so many summer jams we won’t know what to do with it all!