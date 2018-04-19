Kanye West ‘Fearlessly Raps’ About Rocky Relationship With JAY-Z & Beyonce In New Album
Kanye West is going to be pouring out his soul on his new album, as we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how he’s going to rap about his feud with JAY-Z, his health issues and more!
Kanye West has gone through such turbulent times since the release of his last album The Life of Pablo in Feb. of 2016, so he’s going to be mining his life’s journey for his new seven song album dropping on June 1. He went through a bitter public feud with former pal JAY-Z and wife Beyoncé, was hospitalized in late 2016 for an alleged breakdown, and has added a third child to his family with Kim Kardashian. “Kanye has finished up his album and doing his best to keep all the music top-secret until it is ready to be released. He is still choosing which tracks he wants to use and what order to put them in along with album art. Kanye raps about everything on these new songs, from his health issues, to his family, kids and Kim,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.