Kanye West Announces He’s Dropping 2 New Albums For The Summer & Fan Freak Out

YESSS!!! Kanye West is going to be giving us plenty of songs for the summer as he’s dropping not one but TWO new albums in June. We’ve got the details.

Kanye West has been hard at work in the studio for the past year prepping a much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s The Life of Pablo and he’s just announced when his new music is going to drop! In a tweet that fired up fans, he wrote “My album is 7 songs” and revealed that it’s coming on June 1. As if that’s not enough to rejoice about, he’s got another album coming a week later that is a collaboration with pal Kid Cudi, 34, where they’ve teamed up as a group called Kids See Ghost, sharing that “and Cudi album June 8th.” OMG, not one but TWO Kanye albums are coming just in time for summer. What could be more amazing?

Kanye and Kid Cudi were spotted heading into a recording studio some months back so we knew they were working on something together, but a whole new ALBUM as a group is going to be mind-blowing! These two have had a really tumultuous relationship over the years, as Kid went on a Twitter rant dissing Kanye in 2016 and Ye fired back in an angry exchange. They eventually made up and made concert appearances with each other in late 2016 and 2017. For the better part of 2018 Kanye has been holed up in a studio in Jackson, Wyoming, with artists and producers flying in to work with him.

Yeezy has been incredibly secretive about his new music, but gave The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God an exclusive listening session in Calabasas on April 19. TMZ cameras captured them leaving his Calabasas office and Kanye was smiling from ear to ear. The photog asked him if the influential radio host got a listen to the new tunes and Ye revealed “He heard some s**t.” while both men were glowing.

Kanye has also teased that he might have new projects coming with other artists, later tweeting ” Pusha T May 25th” followed by “Teyana Taylor June 22nd.” WHAAAAT??! Fans are speculating if he’s doing albums with those artists as well, but it’s clear Kanye is about to unload a ton of creative energy and his fans are there for it!

we’re getting new drake, new cudi, and new kanye this summer pic.twitter.com/y7MClZnlPe — 🖤 (@ZEPHANIIIAH) April 19, 2018

KANYE WEST.

KID CUDI.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS. ALBUM JUNE 8TH. pic.twitter.com/CdmO3O8uUn — bhad boys (@badmemes69) April 19, 2018

‏ @callmetygs Kanye just announced not one, but TWO ALBUMS. June 1st ~ solo (likely what they was doing in Wyoming, 7 tracks) June 8th ~ with Cudi THIS IS A GOD DREAM.

‏ @pyewaw June is too unreal for hip-hop J Cole dropping KOD hours away Drake dropping Scorpio in June Kanye West 7 track album June 1st Kanye West/Kid Cudi album June 8th Lil Wayne/Birdman should surprise us with Carter V real quick!!