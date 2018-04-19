Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner Reunite For Pal’s Birthday Party: Are They Still Besties?

One of our fave celebrity duos was back together again on April 18! Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner attended the same bday party in L.A., giving us hope that they’re totally still pals!

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner haven’t hung out in a while, but they still run in the same crowd — so they reunited at a mutual pal’s birthday party in Hollywood on April 18! Unfortunately, the longtime friends were not photographed together, but they were both seen at Moises Arias’ bash. Kendall posted a photo to her Instagram story of a cake being delivered to the birthday boy in a restaurant, while Justin can be seen in the background another attendee’s Snapchat video of the cake presentation.

The party seemed fairly low-key, but featured a group of girls and guys hanging out at a restaurant to celebrate the former Disney star. Interestingly, that same night, Kendall was spotted with Hailey Baldwin, who’s also friends with Moises. There’s no evidence of Hailey at the party, but there’s definitely a chance she could’ve been there. Obviously, this could’ve been a biiiit awkward…considering she dated Justin a few years ago! The two were actually both at the same Coachella event over the weekend, and were seen visibly avoiding each other. Yikes!

As for Justin and Kendall, they’ve been friends for quite some time now, although there were once rumors that they were also hooking up. They don’t hang out all that often, but when they do get together, it’s like they haven’t missed a beat!

(7) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Beverly Hills, California tonight. (April 18) pic.twitter.com/Zof9FZP6wv — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) April 19, 2018

Before this, the two were last spotted together on a winter vacation to Utah in Dec. 2016. Fans spotted them chowing down at a Five Guys’ restaurant with some friends in Park City just before Christmas. It’s been far too long!