Hot mama! Jenna Dewan is feeling super sexy despite her split from Channing Tatum. We’ve got the pic of her lounging around in bed in her bra and underwear.

Jenna Dewan isn’t letting her split from Channing Tatum get her down. The stunning actress was all smiles in an Instagram pic on Apr. 18 where she showed off her sexy dancer’s body and super ripped abs in just a lace bra and underwear. The 37-year-old is seen in bed drinking a cup of coffee and seems to be laughing so hard that the cup is about to tip over! She wasn’t just showing Channing what he’s missing, as she’s a brand ambassador for Danskin apparel and the photo promoted their intimates line. “A little R&R in my favorite @danskinapparel intimates” she captioned the stunning pic.

The mother of one’s fans certainly loved the pic as it had over 100,000 likes in just a few hours after she posted it to Instagram. Many fans commented on how hot and happy she looked despite separating from Channing after nearly nine years of marriage. “Homegirl is single and ready to mingle,” one user wrote while another joked, “Hope my divorce looks like this.” Another commenter said “And to think a girl this beautiful could possibly be dating again.” Yeah, once she decides to hit the market again we can’t imagine Jenna will be single for long.

Some fans were still so sad that the adorable couple announced they were calling it quits in a joint statement on April 2. “I’m actually devastated that they’re separating,” one person wrote while another commented, “I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that @channingtatum wouldn’t wanna keep waking up to this in the morning.” Yeah, Jenna does look super fine lying around in bed in her undies. Oh well, at least Jenna looks happy and incredibly sexy! This only the second time she’s posted to her IG since the split announcement, and her other post on April 12 was to thank her fans for their love and support. Now she’s getting back in the saddle by rocking her undies in bed!