Major congrats are in order! HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that JAGMAC has been named Radio Disney’s ‘Next Big Thing.’ How exciting!

JAGMAC is officially Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. JAGMAC consists of a group of six siblings — Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa, and CJ. The group gets its name from the first initial of all six members. Now that’s creative! The group of four brothers and two sisters were born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, and are known for their catchy choruses, stunning vocals, and remarkable dance routines. They sing, dance, choreograph and play musical instruments such as the guitar, piano, bass and drums. Every member of the group also holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. How awesome! Seriously, this is one talented family.

JAGMAC joins a roster of incredibly talented NBT alumni who have quickly grown to be some of today’s biggest artists, including Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Jordan Fisher, and Sofia Carson. JAGMAC will also be debuting their new single “Right Back With You” on Radio Disney and the Radio Disney app on April 19 at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. Their single will be available everywhere April 20. JAGMAC is taking over, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. If you need some JAGMAC goodness to hold you over until then, make sure you check out their YouTube page!

Radio Disney’s NBT is a a multi-platform program that spotlights rising artists and showcases their journey as they pursue their musical dreams. JAGMAC’s journey will be chronicled in a series of exclusive NBT videos on Radio Disney, Disney Channel, the Radio Disney app, and social media platforms. Congrats again to JAGMAC!