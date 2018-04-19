How much does Danica Patrick love Aaron Rodgers? Let her count the ways. Danica raved about her ‘kind,’ ‘thoughtful’ and sexy boyfriend before sharing how being with Aaron makes her smile from ear to ear.

It sounds that Danica Patrick, 36, has fallen head over heels for Aaron Rodgers! “He’s funny. He’s very kind. He’s thoughtful,” she said when asked to list off what she likes about Aaron, 34, in a preview of her appearance on the April 30 episode of The Rachel Ray Show, per Us Weekly. “He’s super smart. And he’s really good at football,” she said about the Green Bay Packers quarterback “And he’s tall and he’s big, and I like that.” Well. Seems size matters after all.

All joking aside – actually, joking was what Danica talked about next. When asked when was the last time she laughed so hard that she cried, the former NASCAR driver brought up how she and Aaron recently travelled to do some humanitarian work. “We just went on a trip around the world, literally,” she told Rachel Ray, 49.

“We met the Dalai Lama. We did a mission trip for giving hearing aids to people in Africa. And there were some seriously funny people on this trip. There’s one guy that I look at and his face makes me laugh. So for a week straight, I just laughed … I think I have a six-pack from it.”

Laughter is the best medicine and, it seems, it’s also the best workout. It certainly sounds like Danica has found happiness with her new love. These two singles – Danica ended her relationship to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 30, in Dec. 2017, eight months after Aaron and Olivia Munn, 37, split – sparked romance rumors in January 2018, but it didn’t take long before they confirmed their relationship. The two seemingly made it official by going on a handful of dinner dates. If that didn’t prove that these two were a couple, the kiss Aaron gave Danica ahead of her last NASCAR race certainly did. Before she got behind the wheel for the 2018 Daytona 500, Aaron gave planted a kiss right on her lips. (Sadly, it wasn’t a kiss for luck, as she got caught up in a wreck that saw her finish 35th)

Though they’ve only been a couple – in public – for a few months, from the way Danica gushed over Aaron to Rachel, it sounds like she’s in this for the long haul. As it turns out, she’s made it clear to Aaron that this is not a spring fling. “She is all in to make this work and be with him forever,” a source close to Danica EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Aaron feels the same.