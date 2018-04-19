Claire Danes Admits She Hid Pregnancy On ‘Homeland’ Set & Kept Falling Asleep: ‘It Was Embarrassing’

Already ‘deep’ into her 2nd trimester, Claire Danes didn’t publicly reveal her pregnancy until April 18. But she also kept her ‘Homeland’ coworkers in the dark! As a result, she felt ‘horrible’ & ’embarrassed!’

Claire Danes, 39, managed to keep her pregnancy a secret until April 18, when she announced the exciting news on an episode of The Howard Stern Show. Confessing she’s “seriously” pregnant with her and husband Hugh Dancy‘s, 42, second child, Claire didn’t reveal much more info. But making an appearance on Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show later that day, the Homeland star explained not even her coworkers knew she was pregnant — at least not for a while! And you better believe being secretive was NOT easy for Claire.

“I was filming during the first trimester which is kind of my least favorite phase because you just feel horrible,” the actress told Jimmy. “You feel just rotten and you’re not allowed to say why.” While nausea, cravings, and mood swings are all common for pregnant women to experience in their first trimester, for Claire, her exhaustion was the most challenging thing to deal with. “I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing,” she admitted.

On one occasion she even napped in between filming, and it STILL has Claire feeling regretful. “I face-planted onto this crocheted bag in between takes,” she recalled. “It was time for my close up … and I sit up and I have this crocheted indentation on the side of my face. It looked like I had third-degree burns.” The star continued, “It was intense! They were massaging my face. They had to take out the blow dryer. I halted production for a good half an hour. I just felt like an idiot. I was like, ‘No, I wasn’t up on a coke binge all night.’ Your body’s going through a lot!”

Luckily now Claire is feeling much better! “I’m feeling good,” she raved. “I’m in the cruisy second-trimester period.” She added that the baby, whose sex she and Hugh are keeping a secret, is “just chilling in there.” “It gets a little excited when I have a chocolate bar. It’s moving and kicking. I love that part. It’s like a firework show. And a little creepy. It’s like an alien being in there! I’m cohabiting!”

Claire and Hugh tied the knot in 2009 after meeting in 2006. They already have a 5-year-old son, Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, but on The Howard Stern Show, Claire explained that they had been wanting a second baby for quite some time. “This was planned,” she said. “We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.”