Justin Bieber’s Ex Chantel Jeffries Looks Just Like Kim Kardashian — With Kylie Jenner Lips

Kim Kardashian, is that you? Nope, it’s just Justin Bieber’s ex, Chantel Jeffries, who now looks a lot like the ‘KUWTK’ star with Kylie Jenner-level lips! Click in for the pic.

Chantel Jeffries gained notoriety when she dated Justin Bieber four years ago, but now she’s starting to look like a clone of Kim Kardashian, so she probably would have eventually been noticed all on her own. To be honest, the resemblance is uncanny! On Wednesday, April 18, Chantel, 24, took to Instagram a posted a portrait of herself, during which she looked like the twin of Mrs. Kanye West. Heck, she’s even sporting some Kylie Jenner-level lips. If we didn’t know any better, we’d think she was related to the Kardashians. Could Chantel be watching Kim’s makeup tutorials?

Not only is Chantel wearing her dark hair with soft waves and part down the middle — just as Kim has in the past (see the pics below) — but her makeup is also identical to the mom of three’s. Just take a look at her “heavily lined eyebrows, brown eye shadow, black eyeliner, very long lashes, heavy contouring and beige/nude lipstick,” as Daily Mail pointed out in their own comparison. And that black tank with spaghetti straps that she’s wearing? It’s super similar to one Kim has worn in the past as well. Again, take a look at the pics below!

Some people may accuse her of being a poser, but the look seems to be working for Chantel. In fact, she has been modeling for Khloe‘s clothing line Good American. She even revealed that Khloe is her denim goals. “She is the mother of our Good Squad,” Chantel said during an interview with the denim brand.