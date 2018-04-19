13 Pics Of Hot Stars With Their Booties Falling Out Of Their Bikinis

We can’t look away! Some celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, are constantly falling out of their skimpy bathing suits and it’s downright mesmerizing! Check out the pics!

Summer is nearly here! That means that in no time photos of celebs frolicking at the beach will be pouring in! Of course, some famous folk take the opportunity to pick the skimpiest outfit they can find for the season to remind fans why we love them — and you know you always look! So, we figured now is as good a time as any to review the hottest celebs who are constantly falling out of their bikinis!

Although Hollywood is loaded with unforgettable booties, we tend to think Bella Hadid has cornered the market! The gorgeous 21-year-old has a habit of taking to social media to tease one pic after another of herself rocking high-waisted bikinis, showcasing her extraordinary rear! It’s no wonder Bella’s pretty much constantly wearing bathing suits. Wouldn’t you if you looked this good!? And Bella’s pal Kendall Jenner, 22, doesn’t shy away from opportunities to flaunt her barely-covered booty, either! It’s easy to see why these 2 are friends! They both belong to that rarefied class of celebs who just can’t help being gorgeous!

Early Riser 🧠 A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:11pm PDT

Another stunner who is always gifting followers a peek at her dazzling derriere is none other than Emily Ratajkowski, 26. This slender brunette is a natural when it comes to teasing her eye-popping curves for the cameras! So hot! And let’s not forget the smoldering bikini photos that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is always sharing when she’s jetting around the world with her younger BF Younes Bendjima, 24! Her selfies are just the thing to get to you craving a summer getaway! Keep the booty-teasing snaps coming, ladies!