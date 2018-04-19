Cardi B & Offset Wedding Plans Stalled Amidst Pregnancy — What’s Holding Them Up?

Cardi B’s surprise pregnancy means she’s put a hold on her blowout wedding to Offset. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on when they will finally tie the knot.

First comes baby then comes marriage when it comes to Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26. When the couple got engaged in Oct. of 2017, she had said she wanted to have a huge million dollar wedding this year but her shocking pregnancy has put things on hold. “Cardi won’t be getting married before the baby is born, she has no interest walking down the aisle with a bump. She wants to look her best on the big day so the wedding isn’t happening until she’s had the baby and lost the baby weight,” a source close to the rap sensation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“There’s no date set yet though, her and Offset have been so busy they haven’t planned anything. Right now it’s just ideas being thrown around. He wants to have it in Atlanta and she’s pushing for New York. They’ve talked about what colors they want but even that keeps changing. They’re excited about the wedding but it’s not the priority right now,” our insider adds. Oh man, she is totally the Bronx and he is 100 percent the ATL so we can see why location has become an issue for them.

Cardi finally revealed her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live on April 7 and she looked to be well into her second trimester. She just dropped her debut LP Invasion of Privacy which skyrocketed to number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Despite a growing baby belly, she managed to dance and twerk her way through an energetic performance at the first weekend of the Coachella Music Festival on Apr. 15, and she’ll do another set this Sunday. Cardi’s got a few more festival appearances in early May then will be back on the road in September opening for Bruno Mars on his autumn U.S. tour. Hopefully she’ll have her baby over the summer, but then she still needs to find the time to finally marry Offset while maintaining her massive career and first-time motherhood. Whew! It all sounds exhausting.