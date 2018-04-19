‘Braxton Family Values’: Towanda Reveals Why She Hasn’t Told Tamar She’s Suing Vince

Towanda still hasn’t told Tamar that she’s suing Vince in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 19 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’ Why hasn’t she revealed the shocking news to her sister’s ex?

Towanda has decided to take legal action against sister Tamar’s ex Vince Herbert without talking to Tamar first. Towanda explains in our EXCLUSIVE clip that she hasn’t seen or spoken to Tamar, so there hasn’t really been an opportunity to explain the situation. “I think it’s always best to make people aware of what’s going on, especially when it directly effects them and their family, so for Tamar to know that an impending lawsuit may occur is important for her to know, but it might be difficult to get to her to really have that kind of conversation if she’s not really making herself available,” Trina says.

Towanda is going to tell her sister about suing Vince soon, but she wants to do it in-person. “You know, I’m going to have a discussion with Tamar when I see her because this isn’t something you should talk to a person about over the phone or via text message, you know what I mean? That’s too impersonal. But I assure you I am going to have this discussion with Tamar Braxton,” Towanda promises.

The reason Towanda is suing Vince is because she helped co-write the Braxton Family Values theme song and pitched in on vocals and never got compensated for any of it. The song is completely owned by Tamar and Vince. The paperwork shows that Tamar is the only singer on the song. This is all coming at a time when Tamar and Vince are getting a divorce. So it’s not exactly great timing! Will Towanda tell Tamar soon? How will Tamar react? Be sure to watch Braxton Family Values on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.