Blake Shelton admittedly didn’t know much about Gwen Stefani before they started dating, but one of his ex-girlfriends was a HUGE fan. Gwen dishes about this awkward situation in a new interview!

This is awkward! Long before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got together, he was dating another woman who happened to be a huge fan of the No Doubt singer. “He did tell me that he dated a girl for, like, three months that had my face plastered over her whole bedroom,” Gwen revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on April 18. “So that’s kind of weird, right?” Yeah, it’s safe to say that’s a bit of an uncomfortable situation! Luckily, Jimmy gave her an idea: Find out what the ex looks like, then make a wall shrine to her. “That’s so gross!” Gwen laughed.

Clearly, Blake and Gwen could not be more different, which is why it came as quite a shock to everyone — even the two of them — when they got together in 2015. At the time, the stars were coaching on The Voice together, and both happened to be going through high-profile divorces. Now, two and a half years later, their relationship is as serious as ever, and they’ve both admitted recently that they often “think about” marrying the other. Awww!

Speaking of exes, though, Blake and Gwen came face-to-face with one of his other ex-loves at the ACM Awards on April 15. The lovebirds had a date night at the awards show, but Blake’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert was also in attendance. The trio made sure to publicly avoid each other at the ceremony, though — Blake and Gwen were M.I.A. from the audience when Miranda performed and accepted an award, and she was nowhere to be seen whenever Blake was onstage.