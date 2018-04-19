Alanis Morissette Got A Shocking Hipster Makeover & ‘You Oughta Know’ About It: Before & After Pics

Alanis Morissette just chopped off her long hair, which she’s had since coming onto the music scene in the mid-90s, and we’re not sure how we feel about it.

“You oughta know” about this new style Alanis Morissette, 43, has taken on. After decades of sporting long wavy hair, the “Jagged Little Pill” songstress has chopped off her tresses for a much shorter do. And believe it or not, she kind of looks like a hipster now. Alanis posed backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway in NYC on Wednesday, April 18, sporting a completely new look. Not only does she have a new pixie cut, but her hair seems to be lighter too, and her bangs are swept to the side, giving her makeover somewhat of a vintage feel.

But that’s not all, Alanis seems to be dressing differently as well. For the event, she wore tinted aviator glasses, a neck chain, and an all-white ensemble. She’s definitely giving us some John Lennon-type vibes. Don’t you agree? Should we expect some more 70s inspired looks from her? That’s be fun! Alanis’ short hair first made its debut in an Instagram pic posted on March 31, but this seems to be the first time the singer has taken her look on a red carpet. And guess what? We’re so glad she did! She looks pretty good.

Interestingly, Alanis isn’t the only celebrity to undergo a hair makeover in 2018. Other celebs changing their looks this year include Sabrina Carpenter, Lucy Hale, Selena Gomez and so many more! Want to see their before and after pics? Click through our gallery, here!