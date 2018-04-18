Younes Bendjima Whips Up A Romantic Dinner For Kourtney’s 39th Bday — Cute Pics

Younes Bendjima is treating Kourtney Kardashian to a homemade birthday dinner! He posted a sweet message and shared a glimpse of what he’s cooking for his girlfriend after slamming cheating rumors.

It’s Kourtney Kardashian‘s 39th birthday today, April 18, and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima is making it super special! The 24-year-old model took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of a meal he was preparing for the birthday girl. “I’m in the kitchen you eat what I’m cooking,” he captioned a clip of food he was making. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared footage of her boyfriend dancing to music while cooking the lavish meal.

But the social media shoutouts didn’t end there. Younes posted 29 photos and videos of his girlfriend onto his Instagram story. One of the still images showed the couple posing in front of a helicopter while another showed him holding the reality star in his arms in front of a pyramid. There was also a video of Kourt practicing at a shooting range. The clip was captioned, “Bonnie,” and was followed up by a photo of the two of them in their Bonnie and Clyde Halloween costumes from this past fall.

All of the posts melted our hearts, but Younes really nailed it with his final video. The clip showed him squirting a water bottle into his partner’s face, because they’re a fun-loving couple, of course. But the video was captioned, “JOYEUX ANNIVERSAIRE MON AMOUR” with a red heart emoji. For those who don’t speak French or feel like putting that into Google Translate, the message means “Happy Birthday My Love.” So sweet!

These adorable social media shoutouts come on the heels of Younes slamming a news article that insinuated he was cheating on the oldest Kardashian sister. He shared the post about him spending time with two “mystery ladies” to his Instagram story and wrote, “Where are the 6 others mens i was with? What you guys trynna do? Nice cut tho you piece of s***.” Glad to see this affectionate couple are still going strong! Happy Birthday, Kourt!