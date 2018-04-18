Tristan May Ask To Be Traded From Cavs After LeBron Has Him Benched Amidst Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson hasn’t gotten any playing time following his alleged cheating scandal! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he wants to be traded from the Cavaliers in hopes of finding a ‘change of scenery.’

Life has been pretty rough for Tristan Thompson, and if you haven’t been living under a rock, you know why. In less than a week, he’s gone from being Khloe Kardashian’s doting boyfriend to an alleged serial cheater. And unfortunately, his infidelity has affected his basketball career. Since the news broke that Tristan stepped out on Khloe with multiple women throughout her pregnancy, he’s gotten little to no playing time with his team the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s getting pretty tired of it. Of course, it’s even worse that they’re in the middle of the playoffs! “Tristan is very upset that his playing time has been reduced essentially to zero minutes. He thinks he has a lot to offer a team and is considering requesting a trade at the end of the season whether LeBron [James] is in Cleveland or not,” a source close to Tristan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, LeBron isn’t too pleased with Tristan’s actions and has even made steps towards getting him benched. Ouch! “All the flack he has been receiving from fans, teammates, and Khloe’s family as a response to his cheating scandal have him feeling that a change of scenery is one of the best options for him to not only for his career to get back on track, but to show all of his doubters that he can mature as a man and accept responsibility for his actions,” our source continued. For those of you who need a refresher, almost every celebrity has weighed in on Tristan’s affairs. From Sarah Hyland, Amber Rose, and recently Olivia Culpo the list goes on. Olivia went as far as commenting, “I hope you get spinach stuck in your teeth and no one tells you,” underneath one of his photos. So, we can assume that’s the “backlash” he’s referring to.

“Tristan isn’t expecting to play much in Cleveland as long as the roster is constructed the way it is, and this upcoming off-season is shaping up to have a lot of movement within the Cavs organization. Tristan thinks it’s time he may have to move on,” our source continued. A new team for Tristan would certainly be new. He’s been with the Cavaliers since 2011! I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out!