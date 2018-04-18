Tristan Thompson Reportedly Feared One Of His Alleged Hookups Was Pregnant While Khloe Was

A wild new report claims Tristan Thompson was worried that a woman he allegedly slept with had gotten pregnant while Khloe Kardashian was carrying his child.

Another day, another new set of details about Tristan Thompson‘s alleged infidelity. We already knew that the basketball player was allegedly seeing a woman named Tania Joyce Benitah for months during Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy, but now In Touch is reporting even more details about what supposedly went down. An insider told the magazine that Tristan didn’t mention his girlfriend when he brought Tania back to the Four Seasons following a November NBA game against the New York Knicks. The source also alleges that the pair had unprotected sex in his hotel room and that “She slept with him because he’s an NBA star, but she thinks he’s hot, too. The insider also noted that “she said that the sex was good.” Um… TMI?

The woman spent the night and took a short video of the Cleveland Cavaliers player while he was sleeping, the source shared with the magazine. “He was definitely not careful at all about making sure that nobody knew who she was or that she didn’t have her phone,” the insider added. They reportedly swapped numbers the next morning, and Tristan allegedly sent her a message soon after. “He texted her, ‘Do you have Plan B?'” the source said.

On Feb. 11, Tania flew into Boston to support the Cavs and social media videos showed her cheering for Khloe’s boyfriend. Apparently she was there per Tristan’s request, and he even “paid for her flight,” the source said. “And she slept over again.” Yikes. The initial reports and videos of Tristan’s alleged infidelity dropped online just days before the Revenge Body star gave birth to their healthy baby girl, True Thompson. They’re still together as of now, but their relationship status could still change.

